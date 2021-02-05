









Raymond “Ray” Oscar White passed away in his home on February 1, 2021, at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis White.

A life celebration was held on Friday, February 5 at Hart Funeral Home; officiants were Ryan Loveing, Tony Rose, and Sean Disney. A private family graveside service followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Point Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 1173, Corbin, Kentucky 40702, or a donation can be made at www.freedompointcog.org. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.