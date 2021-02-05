Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Raymond “Ray” Oscar White

Posted On 05 Feb 2021
Raymond “Ray” Oscar White passed away in his home on February 1, 2021, at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis White.

A life celebration was held on Friday, February 5 at Hart Funeral Home; officiants were Ryan Loveing, Tony Rose, and Sean Disney. A private family graveside service followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Point Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 1173, Corbin, Kentucky 40702, or a donation can be made at www.freedompointcog.org. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

