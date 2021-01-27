









Raymond Ova Smith, age 85, of Highway 204 East, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. Raymond was born on January 6, 1936 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Charles Ova and Clora (Hubbard) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (King) Smith; brothers, Harvey Andrew Smith, Elijah Coleman Smith, Lawrence Elbert Smith, Eldon Smith, and Ancil Lee Smith; and daughter, Dianna Rae Greggory.

Raymond worked at National Can in Birmingham, Alabama for 31 years. After he retired he completely devoted his life to serve the Lord. He was a member of Everlasting Missionary Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky where he taught Sunday school for 22 years.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Vicky Hamilton of Ryland Heights, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton of Ryland Heights, Kentucky; brother, Marshall Aaron Smith of Birmingham, Alabama; sister, Opal Maebelle Smith of Warner Robins, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 30, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Corey Cobb and Rev. Don Smith officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the New Liberty Cemetery.

