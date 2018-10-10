











Raymond Malicoat, 74, of the Wolf Creek Community of Whitley County, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at Baptist Health of Corbin.

He was born on June 20, 1944 to the late Larkin Thomas Malicoat and Sally (Sawyers) Malicoat in Clairfield, TN.

He was the grandson of the late George Malicoat and Timpie (Cox) Malicoat and the late Jim Sawyers and Mary (Huddleston) Sawyers.

He was a member of Power Pack Ministries in Wolf Creek, KY.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie (Caddell) Malicoat; two sisters, Birdy Mae Malicoat and Bonnie Malicoat; brother, Ray Malicoat; nephew, Anthony Waldroop; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Berry Caddell and Mary Caddell; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Moore and R. L. Waldroop.

He is survived by loving sister, Mossie (Malicoat) Waldroop, of La Follette, TN; three stepsons; six nephews and six nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces; a very close friend and brother-in-Christ, Pastor Billy Joe Lowe, and a host of other family members and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 5 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Joe Lowe officiating.

Special music was provided by Bobby Anderson.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery located in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.