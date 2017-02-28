By Teresa Brooks

Raymond Joseph Luffman, 80, of Clinton Township, MI left this life in peace on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 while on vacation in Woodbine.

He was born on April 13, 1936 in Deming, New Mexico to the late Alexander Pierce Luffman and Olevia (Frerich) Luffman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn (Wilkie) Luffman.

Raymond served in the National Guard in Michigan. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his siblings, George Luffman (Lydia) of Chillicothe, IL, Roberta Luffman Mazurkiewicz (James) of Warren, MI, Mary Luffman Williams (Terry) of Columbia, TN and Robert Lee Luffman of Lima, OH; special nephew, George Luffman; special niece, Sheryl Coppins; many other nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be private. His final resting place will be in West Branch, MI.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.