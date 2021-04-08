









Raymond Jewell Turner, age 84, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley H. Turner and Lina Trosper Turner; wives, Verla Davenport and Velda Brantley; step-daughter, Betsy Henson; brothers, Bobbie Edward Turner, Thomas Paul Turner, and James Oakley Turner; and by a sister, Leona Catherine Bunch.

Raymond loved the Lord and was a member of Raymond Ridge Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Anders Turner; sons, Raymond Jewell Turner Jr., and Robert Edward Turner (Lori); 52 grandchildren; sister, Naomi Sue Lockaby; step-children, Lonso Hicks, Sharon Saylor, and Sheila Hicks; and by a host of family, friends, and neighbors who will all mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 12:00 noon on Friday, April 9, and continue until his funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 10, at the Raymond Ridge Church of God, Lee Lane, off Bee Creek Road in Corbin, Kentucky.

Burial will follow in Hickory Hill Cemetery near Canada Town in Whitley County.

Those attending the visitation or funeral are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance with COVID guidelines.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.