









Raymond Earl Askins, age 58, of Piney Grove Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Raymond was born on December 24, 1962 in Lebanon, Ohio to the late Arnold Dee and Mary Bell (Meadors) Askins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Oscar Askins and Jeffrey Askins.

Raymond is survived by two sons, Nick Askins and Josh Askins (Katrina) of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Trent Askins, Carson Askins and Ryleigh Askins; two sisters, Debbie Ridner (Mike) of Pine Knot and Audrey Mays (Tootie) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Wayne Askins (Pat) of Williamsburg and Gary Askins (May) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Fee and Rev. Richard Long officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.