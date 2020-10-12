









Rayce James Folse, 9 years of age, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Calais Regional Hospital in Calais, Maine.

He was born January 22, 2011 in Wiesbaden, Germany to Amanda Kay Partin Hummel and Ray James Folse. He was preceded in death by his cousins, Caston Carr, Dempsey Ballou, Matthew Partin and Alicia Partin; a brother, James Folse; great-grandparents, Luther and Grace Partin, Adriel and Harold Folse Sr., Eva Ardlia and Buren Corbett Hatoway, Christine Spillman and Ray James Spillman; and grandfather, Howard Gruchow.

Rayce was described by many as their hero. As a military brat, his spirit demonstrated a true warrior. He showed unstoppable courage, humor, and overwhelming strength to persevere. His memory and lessons will always be remembered by those willing to listen.

Along with his mother and father, he is survived by two brothers, Michael Folse and Colby Folse; two sisters, Bandy Folse and Mindy Celestine; his step-father, Nicholas Hummel; step-brothers, Ian and Caleb Hummel; grandparents, L.P. and Kay Partin, Sue Folse, Harold Folse, Jr. “Boo”; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation service will be from 2:00 pm till 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, at Ellison Funeral Home.

