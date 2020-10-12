









Ray Morris Maiden, age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. Ray was born on September 25, 1933 in Eagan, Tennessee upstairs in his father’s store. He was the son of the late William H. and Geneva (Jaynes) Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, William “Junebug” Maiden; sister, Patsy Maiden Teague; and grandson, Fisher Wayne Barton.

Ray was owner of Ray’s Superior Market for over 30 years. He loved working Maiden Farm where he raised beef cattle, gardening and spending time on the porch overlooking the fields. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Maiden of Jellico, TN; children, Kimberly Ann Maiden Bryant and husband Tony of Andersonville, TN, Deana Rae Maiden Barton and husband Wayne of Jellico, TN, Paul Croley of Lexington, KY, Andy Croley and wife Tracy of Williamsburg, KY and special son, Mike Culver of Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren, Michael Ray Culver of Lexington, KY, Jeni Ann Culver Keene and husband Josh of Purcellville, VA, Ashli Marissa Culver of Williamsburg, KY, Elizabeth Raeanne Barton of Jellico, TN, Emily Grace Barton of Jellico, TN, Alicyn Cari Croley of Williamsburg, KY and Jerrod Andrew Croley of Williamsburg, KY; brother, Robert Maiden and wife Sue of Jellico, TN; nephew, Andy Bill Maiden of Jellico, TN; nieces, Carolyn Maiden Gillam and husband Pete of South Vienna, OH and Terri Maiden of Williamsburg, KY; special caregiver, Rhonda Potter Wilson; and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 14, at Cox and Son Funeral Home in Jellico, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Williamsburg, Kentucky with Rev. Lee Ray and Rev. Wayne Barton officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Maiden Family Cemetery on Maidens Bend in Williamsburg. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the Jellico American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jellico Honor Guard and/or the Shriner’s Children Hospital.

