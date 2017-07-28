By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on guard as a rash of vehicle burglaries have occurred across the county.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the individual(s) are taking any items of value that have been left visible or easily accessible.

“In most instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked and purses, wallets, money, cell phones, electronic items, and other items were stolen from the vehicles,” Acciardo stated.

In an effort to combat the thefts, Acciardo said deputies will be increasing patrols throughout the county.

Citizens are advised to always lock their vehicles and remove any items of value from inside.

“In some instances, credit cards stolen were used at area department stores to make purchases and obtain gift cards,” Acciardo stated.

Anyone with any information concerning the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.

Callers may remain anonymous.