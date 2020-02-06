Rash of vehicle break-ins in Corbin continues











The wave of vehicle break-ins across Corbin and northern Whitley County is continuing.

Corbin Police reported numerous incidents Monday night and into Tuesday morning along Gordon Hill, in Oak Law Subdivision, and down Stamper Ave.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the thief is going around searching for unlocked vehicles.

“He is going through, stealing whatever he wants,” Wilson said explaining that the thief goes through the glove compartment and center console in the search for valuables.

Among the items reported stolen are guns, purses, cash, keys, change and even wedding rings.

The first reported incident was on Jan. 10.

Police are advising residents to ensure vehicles are locked and remove any valuables.

Police are continuing to seek video of any suspicious activity in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.