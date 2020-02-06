Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Rash of vehicle break-ins in Corbin continues

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The wave of vehicle break-ins across Corbin and northern Whitley County is continuing.

Corbin Police reported numerous incidents Monday night and into Tuesday morning along Gordon Hill, in Oak Law Subdivision, and down Stamper Ave.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the thief is going around searching for unlocked vehicles.

“He is going through, stealing whatever he wants,” Wilson said explaining that the thief goes through the glove compartment and center console in the search for valuables.

Among the items reported stolen are guns, purses, cash, keys, change and even wedding rings.

The first reported incident was on Jan. 10.

Police are advising residents to ensure vehicles are locked and remove any valuables.

Police are continuing to seek video of any suspicious activity in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin PD finds, heroin, pills, gun during Sunday traffic stop

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
, By
0

Update: Corbin Police arrest man who fired rifle shots outside hospital

Posted On 30 Jan 2020
, By
0

Police use spike strips to end chase through southern Laurel County

Posted On 20 Jan 2020
, By
1

Corbin man facing robbery charge in Knox County

Posted On 20 Jan 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal