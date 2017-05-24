By Teresa Brooks

Randy Petrey, 54, of East Highway 904, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at his home.

He was born on November 25, 1962 in Williamsburg, to the late Joe Petrey and Zelma (Shelton) Petrey.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents. Randy was a member of the United Auto Workers.

He is survived by his mother, Zelma Petrey of Williamsburg; brother, Tom Petrey of Lambert, MI; several cousins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Rocksprings Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.