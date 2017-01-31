By Staff

Una “Randy” Ellis, 69, of Barton Hollow, Rockholds, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on November 20, 1947 in Williamsburg, to the late Samuel Bryant and Cora Kennedey.

Randy was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth James Ellis; a son, Kenneth Richard Ellis; brothers, A.C. Taylor, Bascome Taylor and Vertis Vanover; sisters, Geraldine Privett, Jessie Lee Hayes and Geneva Lay; nephews, Jessie Timothy Graves, Alfred Rose and Rev. Clarence Rose; and a grandson, Brayden Ellis.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Miller of Rockholds; two grandchildren, Timothy (T.J.) Ellis and Brandy York of Rockholds, and Heather Maiden of Williamsburg; seven great-grandchildren, Alex Maiden, Karmella Maiden, Jesse Douglas, Mason York, Bentley York, Isbella York and Kenneth David Ellis; brothers, Robert Bryant (Karen), Randy Bryant and Eddie Bryant (Marilyn); several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, January 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Decker officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery at Goldbug. T.J. Ellis, Justin Early, John Lay, Willie Simms, Bascome Graves and Henry Worster served as pallbearers.

