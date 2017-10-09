Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Randle Lawson, 78, of Lawson Chapel Road Williamsburg, passed away Monday October 9, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 18, 1939 in Whitley County, to the late Harrison and Laura Veach Lawson.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Verella Buckles; three brothers Delmer Lawson, Elbert Lawson and Raymond Lawson.

He is survived by two sisters; Marie Loudermilk of Cookeville, TN, and Gertie Young of Henderson, a brother; Verlin Lawson of Villa Hills, several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday October 12, at the Siler – Lawson Cemetery with Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Siler – Lawson Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.