By Mark White

A Barbourville man allegedly led Williamsburg police on a more than 15-mile vehicle pursuit early Monday morning and then fled a short distance on foot before surrendering to Williamsburg police, according to this arrest citations.

The incident began when Williamsburg Police Officer David Rowe allegedly observed a gold 1999 Toyota traveling north on US25W speeding and without its rear license plate illuminated.

Rowe clocked the vehicle going 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest citation.

Rowe pulled out on US25W and activated his emergency equipment near IGA.

The vehicle then turned left onto Main Street, then onto South Second Street, left again onto Cumberland Avenue before turning right onto US25W going south, Rowe wrote.

According to the citation, the vehicle didn’t stop for stop signs or for the police officer’s activated emergency equipment.

When the vehicle reached the intersection of US25W and Ky. 92E, it allegedly went into traffic on the wrong side of the road, failed to obey the traffic light and ran other motorists out of the roadway.

The vehicle then turned into Johnny Wheels parking lot and onto Ky. 92E where it traveled for 14 miles on both sides of the roadway. The vehicle turned right onto Mossy Gap Road where it drove for about one mile, and then onto Poplar Creek School Road where it wrecked after exiting a curve, Rowe wrote.

The driver fled on foot for about 150 yards but police tracked him down and he surrendered to police and was arrested without further incident, according to the citation.

About 1:50 a.m., Rowe charged Charles Blake Randle, 32, of Sandy Branch, with speeding 13 mph over limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device, second-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Randle pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday afternoon before Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt.

Prewitt scheduled a July 17 preliminary hearing in his case, appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Randle, and set a $7,500 surety bond in his case.

Randle was released from jail on bond about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Williamsburg K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter assisted with the investigation.