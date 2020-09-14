









Randall Philbert Hill, age 75, of Burnside, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on July 6, 1945 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Edna (Partin) Hill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Birchell Hill and a sister, Audrey Hill Chaffins.

Randall was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Janrose Hill of Burnside, Kentucky; two children, Michelle Perry (Robert) of Northern Kentucky and Greg Hill of California; step-son, Richard Wahl (Meredith) of Springboro, Ohio; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Hill of Dayton, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, September 15, at Croley Funeral Home,

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Wells officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Partin Cemetery on Boyd Bend Road in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.