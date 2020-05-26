









Randall Miles, age 80, Garland Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 8, 1939 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Andrew J. and Eva (Sears) Miles. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Allen Miles; two sisters, Violet Miles and Mary Perkins; and four brothers, Stanley Miles, Kinver Miles, Coleman Miles and Paul Miles.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean (Brittian) Miles of Corbin; two children, Ronald Dale Miles of Corbin and Shannon Miles (Cheri) of Killen, Alabama; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.