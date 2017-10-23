Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Randall Lee Canada, 34, of West Highway 204, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, September 29, 2017 in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born on June 18, 1983 in Jellico, TN to the late Burett Canada Jr. and Kathy Sulfridge.

He is survived by three aunts, Lois Canada (Clay), Eva Prewitt and Mary Lou Hubbs, all of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Sunday, October 22, at the Piney Grove Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Canada officiating.

