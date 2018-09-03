











Randal Phillip Jenkins, 53, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was retired Lieutenant from the Kentucky State Police, where he was active in K-9 police dog training.

Through his work in drug enforcement training, he became an honorary Texas Ranger. He was also a US Army Veteran and a Kentucky Colonel.

Randal was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Farmer Jenkins and by a brother, Roy “Tim” Jenkins.

He is survived by his father, Estil Jenkins; daughter, Heather Jenkins; brothers, Kendall Jenkins and Rondall Jenkins and wife Carlene, who was like a sister to him.

The funeral service was held Saturday, September 1, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in the Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.