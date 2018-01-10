Rand Paul endorses Dan Ballou for Ky. Supreme Court seat













Circuit Judge Dan Ballou is getting some high profile support in his bid for a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court of Justice.

Ballou announced in a news release Tuesday morning that U.S. Senator Rand Paul, one of the state’s two senators, has endorsed him.

“I am excited to endorse Judge Dan Ballou’s campaign for the Kentucky Supreme Court,” Paul said in the release. “Judge Ballou has dedicated his life to defending the Constitution, our freedom and liberty, and our way of life in Kentucky. He has served our country honorably as a Marine and his community as an elected judge. In applying the law and administering justice, Judge Ballou is guided by our founding documents. He would be an excellent choice for the Kentucky Supreme Court.”

Ballou filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office on Nov. 8 seeking the Third-District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court position, which includes 27 counties.

Ballou was first elected in November 2002 as the Division Two 34th Judicial District Judge narrowly defeating incumbent Kimberly Frost.

In 2007, Ballou ran for Division One 34th Judicial District Circuit Judge position to fill the unexpired term of Jerry Winchester, who retired. He handily defeated fellow district Judge Cathy Prewitt in the special election that year and has served as circuit judge ever since.

The 34th Judicial District includes both Whitley and McCreary counties.

On Aug. 2, David A. Tapp, a circuit judge in the 28th judicial district, which includes Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties, announced that he too would seek election to the Third-District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court position in 2018, but so far he has not filed to run.