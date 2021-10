Ralph McHargue, age 89, of Lily, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home in Lily.

A graveside service for Ralph McHargue will be held at 3pm on Saturday October 23, at the McHargue Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home to help with expenses.