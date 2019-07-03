









Ralph G. Turner, 68, of Emlyn, KY. passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

He was born June 1, 1951 in Williamsburg, to the late Arthur and Zella Rains.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters; Lana Davis, Betty Adkins, and sister-in-law; Pam Rednour.

He is survived by his wife Shelia Turner; a daughter, Wendy Turner of Nicholasville, KY., three grandchildren, Turner McHolan, Ashlyn McHolan, Brady Turner; four sisters, Sheila Carroll (Dave) of Williamsburg, Lois Swain (Howard) of Williamsburg, Peggy Boehl (Ron) of Cincinnati, OH., Linda King of Urichsville, OH.; brother-in-law, Rusty Rednour of London, KY., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Main Street Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Lowrie and Rev. Bill Wright officiating.

Interment will be in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Main Street Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg is being entrusted with these arrangements.