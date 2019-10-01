









Ralph Faulkner, 85, of Lakeview Drive, Mason, Ohio departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home in Mason, Ohio.

He was born on February 5, 1934 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Andy and Dorothy (Rains) Faulkner.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharlett (Brassfield) Faulkner; brothers, Jessie and Chester Faulkner and a sister, Shirley Hall.

Ralph was a member of the Edenton Masonic Lodge #332 F&AM, a Shriner and a member of the Scottish Right Valley of Cincinnati as well as a veteran of the United States Army. Ralph loved to play golf with his brothers and friends.

He is survived by four children, David Ralph Faulkner (Connie) of Lebanon, Ohio, Justin Mark Faulkner (Diana) of Mason, Ohio, Leslie Luke Faulkner (Misty) of Clarksville, Ohio and Lillian Charity Faulkner of Cincinnati, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, Andy Faulkner, Summer Faulkner, Alex Faulkner, Dustin Faulkner, Savannah Faulkner, Dan Bustle, Josh Bustle, Jeremy Bustle, Ben Faulkner, Brack Faulkner, Hunter Faulkner, Skyler Faulkner, Zander Faulkner, Cheyanne Wesley and Keara Wood; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four sisters, Sandra Mahan (Rev. Lee) of Williamsburg, Maggie Young (James) of Wilmington, Ohio, Jeree McCain of Williamsburg and Barbara Lee of Columbus, Ohio; four brothers, Ronnie Faulkner (Novella) of Williamsburg, Michael Faulkner (Kim) of Williamsburg, Howard Faulkner (Edith) of Lebanon, Ohio and Fred Faulkner (Mary) of Somerset, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A Masonic service was conducted by the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM Thursday at the funeral home.

The funeral service was held Friday, September 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Faulkner Family Cemetery on Highway 904 in Williamsburg.

Military graveside honors were conducted by the DAV #158 of Keavy, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.