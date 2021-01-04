









Ralph Cobb, age 80, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 23, 1940 in Pearl, KY to the late Steve and Lona Henderson Cobb. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Cobb, Alfred Cobb, and Jerome Cobb.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lambdin Cobb of Williamsburg, KY; daughter, Terre Cobb of Williamsburg, KY; son, Ralph Cobb, Jr. (Carolyn) of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Savanna McKiney of Williamsburg, KY and Jackson Cobb of Williamsburg, KY; two great-grandchildren, Caleb McKiney and Scarlett McKiney; three brothers, Arlie Cobb (Margie) of Middlesboro, KY, Homer Cobb (Frances) of Frakes, KY, and David Cobb (Miriam) of Rossville, GA; three sisters-in-law, Mary Dixon of Gordon, KY, Eula Shipman of Fletcher, NC, and Carolyn Gietley of Byhalia, MS; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, at Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition with Bro. David Cobb officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, at Ellison Funeral Home.

