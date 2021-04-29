Rally time…











When the Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball team is looking for a two-out RBI hit, or one of the players needs a pick-me-up after a tough play, the dugout gets colorful and exotic.

A flamingo, chipmunk, cow, giraffe, bunny, chicken, and even a giant red cowboy hat are among the eclectic hats the Lady Redhounds break out in the time honored tradition known as the rally cap.

“The rally caps were a thought my sister had when we were talking about the different personalities of our players,” said Coach Crystal Stidham. “She purchased hats for each player and the girls chose the one or they helped one another to pick one that best suited their personality and they named their own hats, and, honestly they have just rolled with it!”

Stidham said there is no specific moment when the hats come out. The Lady Redhounds could need a big hit, such as Friday night against George Rogers Clark.

Corbin was trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first and had two on with two outs.

Kallie Housley and Kaylee Morales came up with back-to-back singles to give the Lady Redhounds the 3-2 lead.

“We get them out for every two-out at bat. We have them out for any moment we are down, or if someone just needs a boost or a pick me up,” Stiham explained.