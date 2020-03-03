Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Railroad crossing on Ky. 26 in Rockholds to be closed Wednesday

Posted On 03 Mar 2020
CSX Corporation will be closing the railroad crossing at KY 26 (mile point 5.461) in Whitley County on Wednesday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists may experience delays. A detour will be provided in an adjacent location.

This message is provided as a courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

