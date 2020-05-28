Previous Story
Railroad crossing on Ky. 26 in Rockholds to be closed beginning Monday morning
Posted On 28 May 2020
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists traveling Ky. 26 in the Rockholds community of Whitley County to expect delays Monday and Tuesday as the railroad crossing will be closed.
Road work will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and continue through 5 p.m. Tuesday at the crossing.
The date, time and duration of the work may be adjusted because of inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.