Railroad cross on Ky. 904 to be closed to vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted On 22 May 2020
Kentucky Transportation officials announced that the railroad crossing on Ky. 904 in Whitley County will be closed to traffic Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are warning motorists to expect delays as a detour will be in place.

The crossing is located near the intersection with Reynold Hollow Road.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports atwww.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

 

