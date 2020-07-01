









Rachal Lorene Wisdom-Floyd, age 39, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on June 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1981 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Woody Wisdom and Debra (Younger) Wisdom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Debra (Younger) Wisdom; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jacqueline and Benny Floyd.

She is survived by her husband, Keith W. Floyd of Corbin; children, Whitney Sierra Floyd, Collin Wesley Lawson, and Kandise Nicole Floyd, all of Williamsburg; brother, Henry Wisdom of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Tiffany Bartlett (Travis) of Duff, TN and April Vanover of Harlan, KY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Lawson (Marion), Becky Rose (Danny), Dennis Floyd (Terri), all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour on Thursday, July 2, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Rose and Whitney Floyd officiating. Burial will be private.

