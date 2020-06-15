









R C Jones, age 80, of Emlyn, Ky., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born November 10, 1939 at Dizney, Ky., to the late John R. and Anna Mae Satterfield Jones. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Jones; grandson, Brandon Jones; and a brother, Wilburn Jones. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM.

He is survived by four children, Debbie Simpson of Emlyn, Ky., Tony Jones (Pam) of Corbin, Ky., Hileanna Jones of Lily, Ky., and John Jones (Billie) of Emlyn, Ky.; six grandchildren, Nicholas Simpson, Nathan Simpson, Chelsea Jones, Christopher Jones, Carolyn Jones, John Austin Jones; two great-grandchildren, Lorelai Jones and Noah Simpson; one sister, Belvia Ann Jones of Emlyn, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, June 11, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Carte and Rev. Rob Powers officiating. Interment was in Emlyn Cemetery.

Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM conducted Masonic Rites at 4:00 pm Thursday prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Homes Kentucky, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/masoniccommunitiesky/mdonate

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.