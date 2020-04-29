Quest for Pokemon cards leads to robbery charge in W’burg











The quest for Pokémon cards landed a Corbin man in jail on a robbery charge after police say he ran into a customer and his seven-year-old daughter at the Williamsburg Walmart as he attempted to flee with more than $110 worth of the trading cards Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Cureton, 27, is facing charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton stated in the arrest citation Walmart loss prevention reported a male suspect, later identified as Cureton, had attempt to elude them from the store and out into the parking lot, running into the man and his daughter in the process.

Officers and law enforcement continued the pursuit both on foot and with the use of a police cruiser around the side of the building.

Loss prevention caught up with Cureton and forced him to the ground at taser point.

Fulton took control of Cureton after that, noting in the arrest citation that Cureton offered him $1,000 if he would not charge him with robbery.

Because of the amount involved, the charge would have been a misdemeanor if Cureton had been charged with shoplifting.

However, second-degree robbery is a class C felony under Kentucky law, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

Cureton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was released Sunday afternoon.