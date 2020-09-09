Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Pursuit ends after KSP standoff with driver

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
An altercation involving three men at the intersection of U.S. 25E and the Corbin bypass Sunday afternoon resulted in a vehicle pursuit through Corbin, and a standoff with the driver when he refused to exit the vehicle.

