Previous Story
Pursuit ends after KSP standoff with driver
Posted On 09 Sep 2020
Comment: 0
An altercation involving three men at the intersection of U.S. 25E and the Corbin bypass Sunday afternoon resulted in a vehicle pursuit through Corbin, and a standoff with the driver when he refused to exit the vehicle.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us