BREAKING NEWS

Public’s help sought to solve Laura Anderson murder case, recover her remains

Posted On 03 Mar 2021
By :
A little more than two years ago, Laura A. Anderson disappeared in Williamsburg. One person was sent to prison in connection with the case, but in the two years since she disappeared Anderson’s remains have never been discovered.

Laura Anderson has been missing since Feb. 11, 2018. She was last seen near the Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department.

The Williamsburg Police Department is hoping to change that, and recently posted about the case on its Facebook page asking the public for tips.

