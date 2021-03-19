Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Public’s help sought to locate vandal

Posted On 19 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the man who vandalized an RV and a car at a Keavy area business overnight Wednesday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred overnight Wednesday off of Ky. 770.

“He busted out the windows on a large RV and the windows of the car that was parked on the lot,” Acciardo said of the perpetrator.

Video captured the man driving a white older model Ford pickup truck with multiple dents on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600, send a personal message via the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or email Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Any information received will remain strictly confidential.

Deputy Dylan Messer is continuing the investigation.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Complaint leads to drug trafficking arrest at north Corbin motel

Posted On 19 Mar 2021
, By
0

Indiana man accused of trafficking drugs near north Corbin motel Tuesday

Posted On 17 Mar 2021
, By
0

Keavy man charged with domestic violence

Posted On 11 Mar 2021
, By
0

Vandals strike Corinth Cemetery knocking over tombstones

Posted On 10 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal