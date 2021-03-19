Public’s help sought to locate vandal











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the man who vandalized an RV and a car at a Keavy area business overnight Wednesday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred overnight Wednesday off of Ky. 770.

“He busted out the windows on a large RV and the windows of the car that was parked on the lot,” Acciardo said of the perpetrator.

Video captured the man driving a white older model Ford pickup truck with multiple dents on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600, send a personal message via the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or email Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Any information received will remain strictly confidential.

Deputy Dylan Messer is continuing the investigation.