Public’s help sought to locate missing woman











Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a local woman, who was last seen on March 10, and are asking her to contact authorities to let them know she is alright if she reads this.

Stephanie Martin, 53, is a 5’7” white female with blond hair and hazel eyes, who weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last seen at the Williamsburg McDonalds in a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck with an extended cab.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that Martin is still entered as a missing person, but police have reason to believe she may be alright.

“We have received some information from some people, who claimed that they have communicated with her through Facebook, but we haven’t confirmed that yet. Until law enforcement can physically see her, she will stay as a missing person,” Bird said. “We don’t suspect any foul play at this point.”

Bird encouraged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at (606) 549-6017.

He also asked Martin to contact Williamsburg police at that number if she reads this, or to contact a local law enforcement agency if she is in another state.

“Before we can take her out as a missing person, law enforcement has to physically lay eyes on her to make sure she is safe,” Bird added.