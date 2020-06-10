Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Public's help sought to locate missing three-year-old girl

Posted On 10 Jun 2020
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing three-year-old girl, who was last seen off Lynn Acres Road about 10 miles south of London.

The girl, Ayrabella Strunk, was last seen at 2:11 p.m. on June 9, and has not been seen since.

The girl may be in a Buick Rendevous with her biological father and an adult female, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.

Anyone, who knows the whereabouts of this child, is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.

 

