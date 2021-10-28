Public’s help sought to locate missing juvenile











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Timothy Mullis, 15, was last seen abut 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, off American Greeting Card Road about nine miles south of London, and has not been seen since then.

Anyone, who knows the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Deputy Dustin Saylor is leading the investigation.