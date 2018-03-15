Public’s help sought to find missing woman













Williamsburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, who was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, on Ky. 92W near Pilot Travel Center.

Laura A. Anderson, who is in her early 20’s, exited a family member’s vehicle carrying a bag of clothes after an argument that day with family members and a boyfriend.

Anderson is a white female 5’5” weighing 130 pounds with red hair, a fair complexion and several tattoos, according to a police department release.

Williamsburg Assistant Police Chief Jason Caddell said that police don’t suspect foul play in connection with the disappearance.

“Her and her mom had a falling out. I think she just left. She has a history of drug use and some other things. I think that is a big part of it,” Caddell said. “I don’t think she is in any danger. I think she just doesn’t want to be found by her parents is the biggest part of it.”

Anyone with information about Anderson’s disappearance is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 549-6017.

Caddell said that if Anderson reads this story, he would ask her to simply call authorities so they can verify she is safe and unharmed.

“If we can just verify she’s OK that’s all we need. I just want to make sure she is OK where she is at,” he added.

Woodbine Fire and Rescue spent about three hours on the Cumberland River Thursday searching for Anderson.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said that Anderson lives near the Dollar General store, which is located at the intersection of Highway 904 and Ky. 92E, and she likes spending time by the water.

Moses said the search was organized to put Anderson’s family at ease, who were concerned she might have some how ended up in the river.

About half a dozen rescue workers were involved in Thursday’s search, but found no signs of Anderson, Moses noted.

Capt. Eddie Cain is leading the investigation.