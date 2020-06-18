Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Public’s assistance sought to locate wanted man

Posted On 18 Jun 2020
Jeffery Hicks is wanted by the Williamsburg Police Department on an auto theft charge.

Williamsburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for auto theft.

Police are searching for Jeffery Curtis Hicks, who is described as a white 5’6” male weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hicks is wanted for allegedly stealing a car on Main Street on May 15. There are active warrants for his arrest, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Hicks is wanted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (disposition auto) – $500 or more but under $10,000, according to the release.

The vehicle was located and returned to its owner.

“Call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 if you have seen this man or may know his whereabouts … Any assistance would be appreciated,” the police department wrote in the release.

Officer Steven Hill is investigating the case.

