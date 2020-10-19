Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Public’s assistance sought to locate murder suspect last seen in W’burg

Posted On 19 Oct 2020
The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder, who was last seen in Williamsburg early Monday morning, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Edwin Lee Bland Jr. is a 5’11” male weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted in connection with an Indiana homicide and was last seen in Williamsburg Monday morning.

Authorities are looking for Edwin Lee Bland Jr., who is described as a 5’11” male weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bland is a wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Indiana, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

He was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday.

“Please call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 with any information regarding this matter or any local law enforcement agency,” the release stated. “Any pertinent information would be appreciated.”

