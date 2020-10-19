Public’s assistance sought to locate murder suspect last seen in W’burg











The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder, who was last seen in Williamsburg early Monday morning, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Authorities are looking for Edwin Lee Bland Jr., who is described as a 5’11” male weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bland is a wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Indiana, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

He was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday.

“Please call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 with any information regarding this matter or any local law enforcement agency,” the release stated. “Any pertinent information would be appreciated.”

