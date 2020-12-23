Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Public’s assistance sought to locate missing woman

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a woman, who was reported missing on Dec. 23 but hasn’t been seen for over two weeks.

Freda Fore, 48, was last seen off Cumberland Avenue in Williamsburg on Dec. 5., and has not been seen since, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Anyone, who knows her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Department at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel is continuing to investigate.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Update: New details emerge about murder suspect’s capture following barricade situation Wednesday

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
, By
0

Breaking News: Southern Laurel County barricade situation ends with capture of wanted murder suspect

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
, By
0

Corbin man charged with fleeing Laurel County deputies Thursday

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
, By
0

UPDATE: Robber shot and killed at Keavy convenience store

Posted On 19 Dec 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal