Public’s assistance sought to locate missing woman











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a woman, who was reported missing on Dec. 23 but hasn’t been seen for over two weeks.

Freda Fore, 48, was last seen off Cumberland Avenue in Williamsburg on Dec. 5., and has not been seen since, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Anyone, who knows her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Department at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel is continuing to investigate.