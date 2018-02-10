Public’s assistance sought to find missing Melber man













Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, who may be in Eastern Whitley County or the Middlesboro area in Bell County.

Jonathan David Mahan, 35, has been missing since Jan. 25. He is from the Melber area, which is near Paducah.

He is 6’0” tall weighing about 175 pounds with a slender build. He is Caucasian with blue eyes and red hair.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Mahan has family in Eastern Whitley County.

“It is possible he is in Bell County now. We are not 100 percent sure,” Moses said.

If you see Mahan, please do not approach him and contact Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with any information about Mahan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.