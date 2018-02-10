Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Public’s assistance sought to find missing Melber man

Posted On 10 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Jonathan Mahan was last seen on Jan. 25, and may be in the Eastern Whitley County or Bell County area.

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, who may be in Eastern Whitley County or the Middlesboro area in Bell County.

Jonathan David Mahan, 35, has been missing since Jan. 25. He is from the Melber area, which is near Paducah.

He is 6’0” tall weighing about 175 pounds with a slender build. He is Caucasian with blue eyes and red hair.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Mahan has family in Eastern Whitley County.

“It is possible he is in Bell County now. We are not 100 percent sure,” Moses said.

If you see Mahan, please do not approach him and contact Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with any information about Mahan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Gray woman jailed after six young children found home with no food

Posted On 09 Feb 2018
, By
0

Three Laurel County deputies on paid leave following fatal shooting

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
, By
0

Stinnett pleads guilty to attempted murder of a police officer

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
, By
0

Suspect in Monday fatal stabbing captured following Tuesday incident; made strange request last week

Posted On 17 Jan 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal