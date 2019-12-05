Public support leads Rep. Regina Petrey Huff to seek re-election











Changes are coming to the Kentucky House of Representatives 82nd District and while it appears the district map will be redrawn, incumbent Rep. Regina Petrey Huff will be seeking another term

Huff, R-Williamsburg, announced on her Facebook page Monday that she might not seek re-election in 2020. However, she confirmed Tuesday that she would appear on the ballot.

“My family has asked that I not run again,” said Huff, who was appointed to fulfill the remainder of her late husband, Dewayne Bunch’s term following his death in 2012, and was elected to the seat later that year.

“I have prayed for the right answer,” she said.

Huff said in an phone interview Tuesday afternoon that constituents provided her with the answer, as the post with flooded with comments thanking her for her effort and asking her to run.

“I hope you run again. I appreciate your honesty and your service for the People,” Robert Bunch of Corbin wrote.

“You are a great legislator. I so hope you continue your service for the people of Whitley and Laurel County,” Michael Calebs wrote.

“I was emotional about it,” Huff said of the response she received. “You don’t expect that type of support.”

Huff, who, along with the other members of the House must be re-elected every two years, said past races have varied between respectful disagreement between candidates and those full of personal attack.

“All I have ever asked is that candidates remain truthful,” Huff said. “This is a position of service and needs to be grounded in service not political aspirations.”

Huff serves as Chair of the House Education Committee, and is a member of the Local Government, Enrollment, and Transportation committees along with several subcommittees.

In addition to the potential campaign, the legislature is scheduled to begin its 2020 regular session on Jan. 7.

“I will be in Frankfort Monday thru Friday. I drive up Monday morning and return Friday night,” Huff said. “The election is May 19, which gives me very little time being here before the election.

Bunch said though her family would like to not to do so, she is preparing for the race.

“We have talked this afternoon and they would like me home, and out of this ugly business,” Huff said. “However, I am ready to run again. Pray that my family will have peace with it and can stand on their faith and what they know to be true.”

Following the completion of the 2020 census, the legislature will tackle the issue of redistricting, which is done every 10 years. The new districts would go into effect following the 2022 election.

Huff said there have been initial discussions among Republican leadership concerning adding McCreary County to the 82nd District.

While Laurel County is represented by a single state senator, it is a part of five different house districts.

However, only two of the five representatives live in Laurel County. The remainder, including Huff, live in adjoining counties that make up the remainder of the respective districts.

When asked whether southern Laurel County would remain part of the district, Huff said it likely would not.