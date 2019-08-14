Public open house for new Corbin Elementary School postponed











A public open house for the new Corbin Elementary School, scheduled Thursday afternoon, has been postponed, according to officials with the Corbin Independent School District.

District Superintendent David Cox said Wednesday evening that the grand opening ceremony for the new school, which will be located in the significantly renovated former Corbin Middle School, will be put off due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“School will start at the regularly scheduled time Monday morning for students, but we are going to have to put off the open house until a later date,” he said.