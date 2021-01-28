Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Public health notices issued for possible COVID-19 exposure at Corbin, Barbourville restaurants

Posted On 28 Jan 2021
Late Thursday afternoon, the Knox County Health Department issued public health notices regarding possible recent COVID-19 exposure at Long John Silver’s and McDonalds restaurants in Barbourville and Corbin.

“Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations,” the notice stated adding that the employee, who tested positive at each restaurant, as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-quarantining.

You may have been exposed if you visited the following restaurants on the following days and times, including:

  • Long John Silver’s, Barbourville – Monday, Jan. 25, between the hours of 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday, Jan. 26, between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Long John Silver’s, Corbin – Saturday, Jan. 23, between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • McDonalds, Barbourville ­– Sunday, Jan. 24, between the hours of 5 p.m. – midnight, or Monday, Jan. 25, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m.
  • McDonalds, West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin – Monday, Jan. 25, between the hours of 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., or Tuesday, Jan. 26, between the hours of 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., or Wednesday, Jan. 27, between the hours of 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The Knox County Health Department is encouraging the public to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they become ill and show signs of COVID-19 to get tested.

