Protestors to be limited to roadside right-of-ways during Saturday’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Corbin













Teachers and others who many want to protest when Governor Matt Bevin, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, Congressman Hal Rogers and other Republican officials come to The Corbin Center Saturday for the annual Fifth District Lincoln Day Dinner are being barred from the center property.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick said while the center is owned by the city, when it is rented out for an event it becomes private property.

Sharron Oxendine, the UniServ Director for the Kentucky Education Association in Barbourville, said teachers and their supporters are planning to line the sides of both entrances to the venue along Corbin Center Drive.

“We have been told by the mayor (Willard McBurney) and the police chief that we can be on the right-of-ways,” Oxendine said.

“We are going to be respectful,” Oxendine emphasized.

Keynote speakers at the event are scheduled to include: Bevin, McConnell, Rogers and Senate President Robert Stivers.

More than 300 Republican Party faithful from across southern and eastern Kentucky are expected to attend.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.