Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty against accused killer













Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Corbin man, who was indicted Monday on multiple counts of murder in connection with a Feb. 17 incident.

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Paul Brock, 37, on three counts of capital murder, fetal homicide, tampering with physical evidence and with being a first-degree persistent felony offender.

“The commonwealth intends to file notice that it plans to seek the death penalty in this case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble said during Brock’s arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley Circuit Court.