Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty against accused killer

Posted On 18 Apr 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Corbin man, who was indicted Monday on multiple counts of murder in connection with a Feb. 17 incident.

Paul Brock was indicted Monday on three counts of capital murder and fetal homicide. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Paul Brock, 37, on three counts of capital murder, fetal homicide, tampering with physical evidence and with being a first-degree persistent felony offender.

“The commonwealth intends to file notice that it plans to seek the death penalty in this case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble said during Brock’s arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley Circuit Court.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Related Posts

0

Jury selection begins Oct. 30 in Courtney Taylor murder trial

Posted On 11 Apr 2018
, By
0

Two indicted for attempted ATM theft, chase

Posted On 21 Mar 2018
, By
0

Cole indicted for murder, assaults

Posted On 21 Mar 2018
, By
0

Ex-police officer indicted for identity theft

Posted On 21 Feb 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal