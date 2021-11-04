Prosecutorial system in Whitley County makes history











The Whitley County prosecutorial system made history on Monday when three assistant county attorneys were sworn in as assistant Commonwealth attorneys.

Aaron Howard, Joshua Price and John Reynolds will be serving double duty working in both offices.

County attorney Bob Hammons said, “I think it is a show of unity between the county attorney’s office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney office. I have three excellent assistants. Ronnie has his excellent assistants. This will streamline the whole prosecutorial system. It will be a true united prosecutorial system.”

The reason for the change is to streamline the prosecution of felony cases presented in district court.

Because of jurisdiction issues, a felony case cannot be resolved in district court, so they are then moved to circuit court.

“These guys were handling these cases and then sending them up to us,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling. “If you go to other jurisdictions, sometimes you will see that there is a lack of communication or a disconnect and people fall in between the cracks – it is not just people, it is crime victims, drug traffickers, it is people that should be incarcerated but don’t get there because of bureaucratic red tape. That stops today. That is why it is wonderful. We already had a great relationship before, and this is probably the most efficient justice system has ever been in this county. It is going to be better than that.”

Both Bowling and Hammons agree that the move is unprecedented. Bowling said that he has seen a couple of individuals who have pulled double duty typically for rocket dockets, which is not used in the area, but nothing like the system being implemented in Whitley County.

“I think it is just a great, historical event for Whitley County and the citizens herein, and I think you are going to see great things come of it,” said Hammons.

Bowling agreed, and he added, “We have had an unprecedented amount of indictments and convictions in the last three years … We have done this despite COVID delays, so I am very excited to show the community what we can do at full strength.”