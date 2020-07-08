Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Prosecutor: ‘This monster is going to prison’

Posted On 08 Jul 2020
Although he still maintains his innocence, James Laforest was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday afternoon for allegedly sodomizing, sexually abusing and having sexual intercourse with a female relative under the age of 12.

James Laforest entered an Alford plea last year to sodomy, incest, and sex abuse charges and received a 25-year prison sentence Monday.

