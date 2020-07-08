Previous Story
Prosecutor: ‘This monster is going to prison’
Posted On 08 Jul 2020
Comment: 0
Although he still maintains his innocence, James Laforest was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday afternoon for allegedly sodomizing, sexually abusing and having sexual intercourse with a female relative under the age of 12.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us