Promoting nursing excellence…











Philanthropists Terry and Marion Forcht presented Brad Hall, Vice President of External Affairs at the University of the Cumberlands, with a $200,000 check in support of the Terry & Marion Forcht School of Nursing. The Forcht’s provided $1,000,000 in 2018 for the establishment of the school of nursing. The school provides students with a hands-on state-of-the-art simulation lab and is the home of a variety of programs including RN to BSN, Master’s Degree in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner, certified Nurse Aid course. Marion Forcht was named a member of the Board of Trustees for the University in 2019.