Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Promoting nursing excellence…

Posted On 17 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Philanthropists Terry and Marion Forcht presented Brad Hall, Vice President of External Affairs at the University of the Cumberlands, with a $200,000 check in support of the Terry & Marion Forcht School of Nursing. The Forcht’s provided $1,000,000 in 2018 for the establishment of the school of nursing. The school provides students with a hands-on state-of-the-art simulation lab and is the home of a variety of programs including RN to BSN, Master’s Degree in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner, certified Nurse Aid course. Marion Forcht was named a member of the Board of Trustees for the University in 2019.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

UC online program ranked as one of the country’s most affordable

Posted On 29 Nov 2020
, By
0

University of the Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates

Posted On 16 Nov 2020
, By
0

Hutton School of Business at Cumberlands granted special accreditation, new program approvals by IACBE

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
, By
0

Alicia Vanover receives UC’s Mavis F. Broome Memorial Scholarship

Posted On 25 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal