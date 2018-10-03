Professional NFL Quarterback Dobbs skypes with WCMS Aerospace Engineering Class













Whitley County Middle School’s Aerospace Engineering class, taught by LeAnna Buckner, had the opportunity to have a Skype session with NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dobbs was previously starting quarterback at the University of Tennessee, where he also earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering as well.

He spoke to the students about his experiences in Aerospace Engineering and football, which included: attending NASA’s Space Camp, his two internships with Pratt & Whitney (manufacturer of aircraft engines are widely used in both civil aviation and military aviation), his early NFL career, and what has been necessary to be successful in both education and athletics.

Students had the opportunity to ask Dobbs questions they developed together as a class.

It was a great experience for the students to have that kind of interaction with someone who is an inspiration to so many, while looking at possible pathways in education as well.